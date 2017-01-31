Great Standards To Follow When It Comes To Hotels

When you are going on a family vacation, making a hotel reservation is an important part of the planning process. However, it is all too easy to end up choosing a shabby hotel that overcharges you. Use the following tips to make sure that you choose a great hotel at a good rate.

To find the best deals on hotels consider a travel agent. Many times travel agents can find wonderful hotels at a great price. When booking with a travel agent, ensure that the agent knows both your wants and your needs. This will allow the travel agent to shop for both and offer you choices.

Find out if any organization to which you belong offers good discounts. Do they offer hotel discounts? The discounts could be 10% or even higher! On a multiple night stay, these savings can really add up. Within a week's time, you are basically getting a free night's stay.

Look into club-level rates. While these rooms are more expensive up front, they typically offer a great value. For example, included in the price could be breakfast or dessert, Wi-Fi service or other perks, like drinks and snacks. See what is offered and decide if the extra cost is worth it to you.

If you've left amenities at home, ask the front desk. Often you won't need to go out to buy things like toothpaste and toothbrushes. The front desk typically has the staples available to customers at no cost whatsoever. Sure it's only a few dollars saved, but every dollar counts.

Prior to making a hotel reservation, do some research online in order to discover the best deals. It's not uncommon for a hotel employee to not mention to you that it is possible to receive a great discount online. For this reason, making a proactive search is advisable. Check out websites like SniqueAway, Jetsetter, or RueLaLaTravel.

If you want to save some serious money on your hotel reservations, get the price bundled with something else. This is typically done through an online travel site. When bundled with airfare, hotel room rates drop dramatically, sometimes by over half the list rates that are publicly advertised elsewhere on the Internet.

There are tons of online search tools that help customers find satisfactory rates they can't find elsewhere. They allow you to quickly locate great discounts. They display the average rates of hotels so that you can see if the deal you are getting is good. They also can help with figuring out when the ideal time to go on vacation is and what you can do once you are there.

To get the best possible rate for a hotel room, book well in advance of your trip. Rates are markedly higher if you just get the room at the desk. In addition to saving you a lot of money, advance booking will also ensure you aren't left without a room.

Try out DealAngel the next time you are looking online for hotel rooms. This relatively newer site will show you just how good of a deal you are actually getting. It even has a unique feature that will show you how hotel rates vary by date, letting you pick the cheapest time to go.

If you are planning to stay in a hotel for an entire week or longer, ask the hotel about long term price discounts. Hotels will often have weekly and monthly rates which are unpublished. These can offer significant price breaks for your hotel stay. Be sure to mention it upfront.

Don't take any of the linens. As much as you may like the towels, washcloths or pillows, housekeeping is likely to notice any missing items, and the hotel may send you a bill for them. However, you can ask the hotel if you can buy the linen from them directly for a much better price.

Did you receive a newspaper outside of your hotel room this morning? If so, chances are you will be charged for it. To avoid being charged for an unwanted newspaper, take the newspaper to the front desk and inform the desk clerk that you do not wish to receive a newspaper during your stay.

Make sure the hotel you choose has friendly staff. Nothing can ruin a hotel stay faster than rude staff members. They need to be accommodating and welcoming. Try looking at some reviews online for the hotel you want. This can help you see how other travelers felt about the staff of a hotel. Their comments can help you decide between hotels for your trip.

To keep your car safe and secure while you are staying at a hotel, make sure that you either bring your valuables inside or conceal them in the trunk when you park the car. Even if you lock the doors, if valuable items are visible, thieves will often break in and take them, so be proactive and save your treasures.

Find out what the policy on pets is. If you're scared of pets or are allergic, you might want to stay away from pet-friendly hotels. These hotels could have weird odors because of smells getting into the linens and the floor. Some hotels have an extra fee for pets, and the charge is not much in some places. It might not cover deep cleaning.

It is sometimes possible to save money on your hotel costs by booking a package deal that includes your flight, hotel and rental car. Before you decide what to do, check the prices of the flight, hotel and rental car individually and as part of various packages. Then you can choose the most lucrative deal.

Some rooms will have better views than others. When the price is the same regardless of the view, ask for a room with a great view. This can really make your experience great. It won't hurt you to ask them if they can get you a room with a better view.

Now you can see that you can learn quite a bit about hotels. The main goal you should have would be to use the advice here the next time you need a hotel. It's easy when you get practice, so good luck at trying what this article has taught you.