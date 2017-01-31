Enjoy Your Next Hotel Stay With This Recommendations

There is nothing worse than having a vacation ruined by terrible hotel accommodations. A lot of times, this is due to poor planning. You can avoid common problems. This article will give you tips on how to plan your hotel accommodations properly so that it will enhance your vacaton experience.

To find the best deals on hotels consider a travel agent. Many times travel agents can find wonderful hotels at a great price. When booking with a travel agent, ensure that the agent knows both your wants and your needs. This will allow the travel agent to shop for both and offer you choices.

To keep your family active and engaged when you are in a hotel far from home, talk to the concierge when you check in to get a list of nearby attractions. At the end of each day, sit down and map out a plan for the next morning. This gives you more vacation time and less time sitting in front of a television waiting to decide what to do.

Prior to beginning a hotel search, try thinking about what accommodations you want and can afford. Figure out if the hotel's location is more important than its price or if you limited to hotels under a certain price range. Also consider whether you need one that has items like spas and fitness centers or just a beautiful view.

When you are staying at a hotel, it is a good idea to leave a small tip for the housekeeping staff. It is best to tip daily instead of waiting until the entire trip has come to an end since there is a chance that the same person will not be assisting you every day.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

If you want to save some serious money on your hotel reservations, get the price bundled with something else. This is typically done through an online travel site. When bundled with airfare, hotel room rates drop dramatically, sometimes by over half the list rates that are publicly advertised elsewhere on the Internet.

To get the best possible rate for a hotel room, book well in advance of your trip. Rates are markedly higher if you just get the room at the desk. In addition to saving you a lot of money, advance booking will also ensure you aren't left without a room.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

Try out DealAngel the next time you are looking online for hotel rooms. This relatively newer site will show you just how good of a deal you are actually getting. It even has a unique feature that will show you how hotel rates vary by date, letting you pick the cheapest time to go.

If you forget to bring toiletries with you, the housekeeping staff at the hotel may be able to help. Most hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner as a matter of course, but they may also have toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors and other necessary items on hand for those who request them. Many even supply hair dryers in the room, so you do not have to bring your own along.

Don't take any of the linens. As much as you may like the towels, washcloths or pillows, housekeeping is likely to notice any missing items, and the hotel may send you a bill for them. However, you can ask the hotel if you can buy the linen from them directly for a much better price.

Before booking a hotel room, ask the hotel about their return policy. You never know what could happen and you may end up having to cancel your reservation. If there is no return policy, you could be basically throwing your money down the drain. Don't book with a hotel until you know this information.

Ask if your possible hotel reservation is either smoking or non. If cigarette smoke bothers you, look for a hotel that doesn't have smoking rooms. Even if you book a non-smoking room, smoke can enter your room through air vents. You may find that a smoker has been in your non-smoking room before you and ignored the rules. Think about staying at a hotel that is totally nonsmoking if you don't want to stink when you check out.

If you will be needing a rollaway or a crib, alert the hotel to this fact when making your reservation. Not every hotel will be able to accommodate you. Additionally, there may be an extra fee for these items. Make your needs known at the time you place your reservation so that you do not have any unpleasant surprises.

Find out what the policy on pets is. If you're scared of pets or are allergic, you might want to stay away from pet-friendly hotels. These hotels could have weird odors because of smells getting into the linens and the floor. Some hotels have an extra fee for pets, and the charge is not much in some places. It might not cover deep cleaning.

Make sure to ask up front if the hotel allows smoking or does not. If you do not smoke, you might not want to go to a hotel with smoking rooms. You could still get a non-smoking room, but smoke can flow through the air and settle on your clothes. Sometimes, smokers rent non-smoking rooms because that is all that is available, and then they smoke in them anyway. If you don't want to stink like a cigarette when you are leaving a non smoking hotel may be a good choice.

Some rooms will have better views than others. When the price is the same regardless of the view, ask for a room with a great view. This can really make your experience great. It won't hurt you to ask them if they can get you a room with a better view.

A good hotel can really enhance your enjoyment of a vacation, just as a bad one can turn the whole trip into a disaster. You need to spend some time researching your options before you make a reservation. Let the advice you have read here guide your decision the next time you need to stay in a hotel.