Travel Guide 101

Keep hand sanitizer in your purse or pocket. When traveling, keeping hand sanitizer with you is a great idea. If you go through a lot of it, considering buying small reusable bottles. Buy one of the larger sizes of hand sanitizer and just continue refilling the small, reusable bottle.

Whenever you travel, only bring what you need and travel light. This will help you avoid having anything lost. Take with you only the essentials, and try to avoid stuffing your bag with too many heavy pairs of shoes.

If you are traveling overseas or even to a part of the country you've never visited before, it's a good idea to let your bank and credit card company know. Many credit cards are equipped with fraud protection, which could block transactions that the company isn't sure the card holder authorized. Travelling far from home is an almost certain way to trip these sensors.

Get in touch with someone who runs a local blog in your destination city. Most often, these bloggers are highly knowledgeable about the ins and outs of their city, and are happy to share tips or tricks, helping you get the most from your trip. Make sure to actually read their site, so you can comment or compliment them on it before asking them for help.

When staying at a hotel, remove the top quilt or comforter from the bed. Often, housekeeping is not responsible for washing the top comforter, which means it can be harboring dirt, bedbugs, or other remnants of other guests. If there is a spare blanket in the closet, use that one instead.

In most parts of the world, it is considered good etiquette to ask someone for permission when taking their picture. Many people will become very offended if you take their photograph without asking, and this could even lead to violence. It is better to simply get their permission first than risk offense.

Plan ahead for your vacation by applying for a credit card that has loyalty points, making sure to always pay off the card in full. This strategy can help you earn a free flight or a free hotel room to use for your vacation. After you've earned your reward, save up for your next trip.

A traveler should try to learn some of the language spoken at his or her destination if there is sufficient time to do so. Fluency in any language is difficult to achieve, but any dedicated traveler can get familiar with some useful phrases. Learning a bit of the lingo will enhance the traveler's experience or even prove helpful in case of unexpected difficulties.

Before you travel out of the country, make sure your immunizations are all up to date. There's no way to know whether your fellow travelers are all current on their shots, or what diseases they might unknowingly be carrying. Keeping yourself vaccinated will help protect you from any diseases you may encounter.

Before going on any vacation or trip, read the reviews. These reviews should be about the local restaurants around the area that you are staying, the hotel that you are staying in or the car service that you are using if you are renting a car. These reviews can help make your trip much better.

Bring copies of important information with you and leave a copy with a friend at home. In the event you lose your passport, tickets or any important documentation, photocopies can be a help in replacing or verifying the documents. In the event you lose both documents and the copies, your friend at home can get their copies to you as needed.

If you will be on vacation for a week or longer, double check if there will be a laundry facility on site. If there will be then you can pack a little lighter and be able to throw in a load of laundry instead when you are there. Since airlines do charge for overweight luggage, it is nice to try to pack lighter.

Consider swapping souvenirs when you are traveling. Many people in other countries are interested in hats, shirts and a lot of other items that come from this country. If something catches your eye in a vendor's stall, see if they would like to make a trade with you. You will also have the opportunity to talk to local people and create interesting stories for your friends and family back home.

If you need to find a place to eat or want recommendations for a local attraction, stay away from hotel employees. Most of them are given money to advise you to go to certain locations. Visit shops, cafes or restaurants that you like and ask them for advice on where you should go.

Pack a collapsible cooler to use on your travels. Inexpensive but incredibly useful, collapsible coolers take up very little room in your suitcase and are ideal for allowing you to have a picnic on your vacation. Not only do they save you money, but they can also be used to hold your dirty clothes when you are ready to return home.

If you want to bring your pet with you on your trip, make sure to call and ask the hotel where you are staying beforehand if pets are allowed. Although there are many more pet friendly hotels now than there were in the past, there are still some hotels that do not allow any animals.

