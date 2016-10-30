Create A Remarkable Vacation With These Travel Tips

Whether you are going to be traveling for business purposes or for pleasure, there are things that can be done to help ensure that your trip goes more smoothly. The purpose of this article is to give you a number of tips that will help you to have a pleasant trip.

If you are worried about safety, carry a fake wallet. If you are traveling through a rough area, take precautions and carry a spare wallet with a few token dollars in it. In the off chance you do get accosted, you can hand over the fake wallet and your real valuables will remain safe.

In some countries, criminals will pose as the authorities to get the jump on you. Show officials your passport, but do not give it to them. If you are advised that you need to return with them to the police station or another office, travel with them only by foot. Don't ride with someone you don't know.

Pack some plastic bags when going on a longer trip. Plastic bags always come in handy when you spill something, for toiletries or if you have some dirty laundry. Meanwhile, some places have laundry opportunities, so it is always useful to carry a plastic bag with you to keep your dirty laundry in.

Keep your money in your front pocket when walking around in a new city or location. It is far easier for a pick pocket or other criminal to snatch money out of your back pocket without you even realizing it. Having your money in the front gives you more control, especially if you walk with your hands in your pockets.

Stick to boiled or bottled water when you travel. It does not matter if you are flying half way across the world or just taking a day trip in your own state. Often your stomach will not react well to different water and it is better to be safe than sorry!

When going on a cruise, wear your room key around your neck, on a lanyard or similar item. Losing your room key on a cruise ship can cost you greatly, not only in money, but in lost time. Keeping your key with you wherever you go can insure that you, and your belongings, will be safe.

Traveling by bus is an economical alternative to flying, but you should be aware of luggage requirements before packing for your trip. Find out the weight and size limits of luggage imposed by your chosen bus company, in addition to the number of bags you can take. If you are bringing skis, snowboards or other bulky equipment, make sure you comply with the company's policies. Be prepared to move your own luggage if transferring buses, as most bus companies do not provide this service.

If you are flexible with your travel schedule, consider booking your trip the day before or the day after your ideal departure date. Just one day can mean the difference of one hundred dollars or more in savings. Many of the big travel websites give you the option to see the prices of the days surrounding your ideal date.

Look for package deals on local attractions that can save you large amounts of money. Many hotels will offer admission to these destinations in special visitor packages. The hotels typically get the tickets at no cost and can then pass them on to their guests with package deals that make choosing the hotel worthwhile.

If you are not interested in striking up a conversation with your seat mates, make sure you bring along big, noise-cancelling headphones. Most people will not try to strike up a conversation with someone who is obviously not interested in talking. These have the added bonus of blocking out the sounds of babies crying or people chatting while you relax.

When traveling by air, always make a mental note of where your closest exit row is located. Count the number of rows you must walk in order to reach it. In the event of an emergency you will avoid some of the chaos if you know where you're going and can get there easily in a dimly lit environment.

There are many places when traveling where you can sample local food and not break the bank. Try locating restaurants and eateries in central markets and areas. It is recommended that you arrive fairly early as this is generally for breakfast and lunch. Most of the buildings these are in are very charming and indicative of local culture.

As you can clearly see, traveling really does not have to be filled with stress. These tips can really make a difference and help make you feel right at home when you are traveling. So take a deep breath and pack your bags. It is time to take a relaxing trip.