Hotel Hints And Recommendations For The Best Stay

Looking for the right hotel can sometimes be a fine line between quality and costs. No one wants to over pay for a hotel, but a hotel isn't a bargain if the quality is poor and you are uncomfortable. The tips found below are here to help you save money and get a room that makes you quite comfortable.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

To keep your family active and engaged when you are in a hotel far from home, talk to the concierge when you check in to get a list of nearby attractions. At the end of each day, sit down and map out a plan for the next morning. This gives you more vacation time and less time sitting in front of a television waiting to decide what to do.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

When searching for a hotel, consider "bundle" packages. For example, if you have to fly to your location, look for a bundle that includes both your hotel room and your airfare. You should save quite a bit of money that way, but make sure to always double-check the regular room rate to ensure you are getting a good deal.

Look into club-level rates. While these rooms are more expensive up front, they typically offer a great value. For example, included in the price could be breakfast or dessert, Wi-Fi service or other perks, like drinks and snacks. See what is offered and decide if the extra cost is worth it to you.

When traveling with children, be sure the hotels you choose offer features the kids will enjoy. A playground on site is very helpful. A pool with plenty of shallow area and/or a kiddie pool will provide great play time. Also check to see if the hotel you are interested in offers a child care service.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

If you plan on bringing your family to a hotel, you should look for family-friendly policies and special deals online. Try using family vacation review sites. You can find many family hotels and resort reviews. Searching through these sites should help you also locate deals to make your trip more enjoyable and affordable.

Avoid using the phone in the hotel to make any calls. If you do not have a mobile phone, it would be a good idea to purchase a prepaid phone to make calls during your stay. The only exception should be if free local calls are included in the room rate.

There are websites available that offer you an instant discount if the hotel you have booked decreases in price before your stay. You may end up with a good amount of money back in your pocket. The best thing about this type of site is that the opposite does not apply. If the rates increase, you will only have to pay the amount you were originally quoted.

To keep your incidentals at a minimum, especially when you are staying at a hotel outside the US, ask about the cost of wireless Internet before you check in, and especially before you log in the first time. Some hotels don't disclose the costly per-minute costs of Internet access, but they will certainly show up on the bill.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

As you can see, choosing the right hotel just requires having the right information. Now that you have it, you are fully prepared to pick a great place to stay. Make your reservations so you can cross that task off your list. Then, sit back, relax, and vacation time will be here before you know it.